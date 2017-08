LAHORE: Young doctors’ protest continues for third day as a result patients facing a lot of difficulties today.

As per details available doctors have stopped working in Out Patient Departments (OPD) and other wards in Services Hospital, children hospital and Jinnah Hospital. However, emergency departments are still working.

Routine work is continuing in the Mayo Hospital. It has further been informed that the negotiations between young doctors and government were scheduled at 01:00 pm.