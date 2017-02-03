SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken in custody 16 illegal migrants deported from Turkey and Greece upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here Thursday.
They were deported from Turkey and Greece for illegally entering these countries, according to Khalid Anees, divisional deputy director of FIA. They were recently sent to Turkey and Greece illegally by some human traffickers after taking big amounts from them.
SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken in custody 16 illegal migrants deported from Turkey and Greece upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here Thursday.