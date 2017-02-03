KARACHI : Nine more sailors of the 17 Pakistani crew members stuck on a ship anchored in Egypt's Suez Canal for over three months returned home on Friday after intervention by the Pakistani embassy in Egypt.

The 17 workers had been stranded abroad for months after the Egyptian government had reportedly confiscated their passports.

In the first week of January, four amongst those stranded had returned to Pakistan after intervention by diplomatic authorities. A few weeks later, three more sailors returned home.

"Nine of us have come back today. One [among the nine] has gone to Abu Dhabi, another has gone to Islamabad," Mohammad Jameel, one of the sailors who returned home today, told the media after arriving at Karachi airport.