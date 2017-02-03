Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif at a meeting said that it is the basic right of every citizen to have access to clean drinking water.

CM Punjab was chairing a meeting in Lahore to review Potable Water Project road map.

During the meeting he also said, “public health is directly linked with the provision of potable water. This project is being launched in the six tehsils and it will be further extended to thirty-one tehsils.”

Shahbaz Sharif directed for completing the feasibility, design and planning work of the project on earliest.