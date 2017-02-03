NEW DELHI - Following the Pakistan Interior Ministry's statement that India should provide concrete evidence against Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, India on Thursday said all evidence against the JuD chief was available in Pakistan itself.

"The entire conspiracy in the Mumbai attack case was hatched in Pakistan," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a weekly media briefing here, reported Indian media. "All the gunmen came from Pakistan. All the planning was done in Pakistan. All the support was rendered from Pakistan. So, all the evidence to implicate Hafiz Saeed is already available in Pakistan," he said.