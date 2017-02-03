Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that Pak Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab played an important role in the reduction of internal security threats as well as effective response along Working Boundary.

While addressing officers and troops on his visit to Lahore Garrison, army chief said that nation acknowledges and fully supports Pak Army’s contribution in its war against terrorism and militancy.

“We will always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength,” he added.

Taking the officers and troops on board about prevailing security issues, COAS highlighted its challenges for the army.

Talking about Indian provocation along Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, Gen Bajwa said that India is trying to divert world’s attention from its atrocities against innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

“Pak Army and Rangers are fully prepared for befitting response to any misadventure from across the boundary,” he pledged.

#COAS visited Lhr Gar. "Indian CFVs attempt to divert world attention from their atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir". pic.twitter.com/HfgAcSlCzL — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 3, 2017

Earlier, on his arrival, army chief was received by Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Sadiq Ali.

He was briefed in detail about operational preparedness and other matters at Corps HQ and HQ Pak Rangers Punjab.