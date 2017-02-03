ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army said on Thursday it provided helicopters for relief operations in Leepa Valley Azad Jammu and Kashmir where 88 shops and six houses and other moveable properties have been damaged because of accidental fire due to short-circuiting.

According to ISPR, the fire soon spread and engulfed entire Bazaar, inflicting heavy material casualties on civil population in the area. Resultantly, 88 shops, six houses, three jeeps and motorcycles were substantially damaged. Pakistan Army troops along with civil administration quickly responded to the catastrophe and controlled the fire before dawn and helped prevent further loss of life and property. A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue operations.