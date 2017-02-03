QUETTA - The Frontier Corps personnel yesterday found a 10-year-old girl from Qambrani Road in Quetta, who was to be used as a suicide bomber in the provincial capital.

According to reports, the girl told the FC personnel she was kidnapped from Jacobabad, Sindh. She added the kidnappers told her to press the button of the explosive device at a site with a large number of policemen. The kidnappers told the girl they would give money and a house to her parents in return, she revealed. She added the kidnappers left her and fled after they spotted an FC checkpoint in the area.

After recording the girl’s statement, security forces began searching for the kidnappers. No arrest has, however, been made so far.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Lahore when the two boys who were going to be used for the same purpose were recovered. The ages of the boys were between 12 and 14.

Suicidal jackets and explosives were also recovered from the boys in Lahore.