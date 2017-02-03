PESHAWAR - Explosives planted by unknown miscreants at the Hujra of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s member of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Fazl Elahi went off on Thursday evening, however no casualty was reported in the incident, police said.

It has been learnt that Fazl Elahi had been receiving extortion calls from unknown extortionists. Following the blast, police rushed the site and cordoned off the area. No arrest was made till filing of the report in connection with the blast.