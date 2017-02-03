NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The butchers must ensure that animals are examined by the veterinary doctor before slaughtering.

Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Gulzar Ahmed Bhatti emphasised during a meeting with butchers and Livestock officials. The meeting was held to devise a strategy for the sale of healthy and hygienic meat across the tehsil.

The TMC chairman warned that no one is allowed to slaughter animals at shops, adding violators will be dealt with sternly. The meat must be sold on officially-fixed rated and quality of meat will not be comprised,” he pointed out.

He assigned two officials of the municipal committee to monitor the whole process of slaughtering animals. “If any complaint is received regarding poor quality of meat, legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” he warned.

The TMC chairman also directed to the MC Chief Officer for cleanliness on the slaughterhouse on premises. He also advised the butchers to maintain hygienic conditions at shops.