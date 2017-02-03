LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London leader Nadeem Nusrat, today, said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has rendered support to the alleged extremist organisations.

In a press conference at the party`s international secretariat, Nusrat also said that the security establishment is the 'culprit' behind the malicious campaign against the party chief, Altaf Hussain.

Nadeem Nusrat said that Chaudhry Nisar has a long history of supporting banned extremist organisations and that Nisar has hosted terror outfits in his office while doing gross disservice to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Nadeem Nusrat said: “There are many loopholes under his (Chaudhry Nisar`s) ministry and in our system. His basic responsibility must be to address them.

“He gave a very lame excuse that no action can be taken against Lal Masjid cleric as there are no charges against him, Dr Farhat ullah Babar presented copies of FIRs in Senate, however the Interior Minister did not present any clarification on it.”

Nusrat said that no charges exist against Dr Hasan Zafar Arif but he has been detained on the grounds of maintenance of law and order. He stated that Altaf Hussain has been cleared in money laundering probe by Scotland Yard but Nisar is making an issue out of it by questioning the British justice system. Commenting on Dr Imran Farooq's murder case, Nusrat said that the concerned British authorities investigated the case well but due to lack of cooperation from Pakistani counterparts the case is not reaching at its decisive end. Nusrat further stressed that the concerned British authorities had investigated the case well but due to lack of cooperation from Pakistani counterparts the case is inconclusive as yet.

“The accused were arrested from Pakistan and were taken into custody. even if today they are handed over, but due to the long duration of their custody their evidence would now be considered lame,” he emphasised while adding that “Pakistani government jeopardized the criminal investigation.”

Speaking on MQM-Pakistan and Pakistan Sarzameen Party, the party convener said that both the political parties are being given exploited by certain circles.

“They are an extension of PMLQ, National Peoples Party and MQM Haqiqi, once the oxygen is taken from them they would stand nowhere as they have no standing in the masses,” he claimed.