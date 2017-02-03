PESHAWAR - Elected parliamentarians from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) will hold a convention on Fata reforms and its merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at Islamabad Convention Centre on February 6.

Using delaying tactics in implementation of Fata reforms would create unrest among tribal people, because they want it as early as possible. MNA from Khyber Agency Haji Shah Jee Gul said this while speaking at a news conference on Thursday.

Opponents of Fata reforms are actually the enemies of tribal people, he said. The time had come to bring tribal areas into the mainstream, he added.

“We will not allow those opposing reforms. Those who are opposing the reforms or against the changes in the present status of Fata have no roots in tribal areas,” he informed.

Flanked by Fata Political Alliance President Nisar Mohmand, Pakhtunkhwa Ulasi Tehreek chief Dr Said Alam Mehsud, Fata Students Organisation president Shaukat Aziz, Jamaat-e-Islam representative Shahjehan Khan, PPP’s Changriz Khan, PTI’s Iqbal Afridi, QWP’s Tahir Shah, Fata Lawyers Forum’s Rahim Shah and Ejaz Afridi and PML-N’s Nizamudeen Khan, Shah Jee Gul asked anti-reform politicians to stop point scoring on reforms.

He further said we condemn role of such politicians who were earlier in favour of reforms and changing Fata’s status were now openly opposing reforms, which he said was regrettable. He said that federal government should implement the reforms by making Fata as part of KP and abolishing FCR, a law which is no more acceptable to tribal people. We are thankful to KP people and provincial lawmakers for passing twice resolutions of Fata’s merger with KP, Shah Jee said adding that a complete peace would return and Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring Afghanistan could improve in future.

Nisar said that tribal elders, students, lawyers, academicians would attend the convention in Islamabad. Besides, all the political parties who are working under the banner of Fata Political Alliance would also participate in the show.

When asked about whether JUI-F led by Maulana Fazl Rehman and PkMAP headed by Mehmood Khan Achakzai who are opposing the change in the present status of Fata have been invited to the convention, he said that they have not been formally extended invitation because they are not part of the Fata Political Alliance.

He said that Fata’s merger with KP and total repeal of the FCR would end the decades-old deprivation of tribal people, adding that it was the right time to make a decision for one and all regarding Fata’s future.