KHOST: First US drone strike after President Trump’s takes charge, kills five Afghan Taliban militants in Khost area on the Pak-Afghan border region on Thursday.

Mullah Muhammad Rasool’s nephew and son-in-law are also killed in the drone strike.

According to the local police, Mulla Akhtar Rasool and four others were going to their hideout in a car when they were hit by a drone. The car was completely destroyed in the attack.