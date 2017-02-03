6 children were killed and twelve other injured when a trailer and school van met an accident on Multan Mianwali Road in Layyah today.

The accident happened due to dense fog. The school van driver was also killed. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehpur.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident. In a statement, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of deceased children. He directed the administration to provide the injured with best medical care.