ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday said that the situation in South Asia could not be seen and understood through foreign security paradigms and foreign solutions could not address security related issues of the region.

The minister said: "Tendency to label every man with a beard and every woman wearing hijab as potential terrorist should cease now".

The minister was addressing a seminar jointly organised by the National Defence University as well as Royal Danish Defence College and was attended by a large number of diplomats and both senior civilians and the army officers.

Security, the minister said, was no longer a local or a regional issue but it had global manifestations and connotation. "To win the war against terrorism, there has to be an international coalition but this coalition should be based on mutual and greater understanding of regional dynamics and regional compulsions," he added.

Addressing the seminar titled "Carving out a vision for brighter tomorrow: Addressing challenges and opportunities for enhanced regional cooperation", the interior minister said that security in today's world was a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issue which couldn't be ensured just by closing borders and pretending to feel safe.

The minister said that no solution from America or the West could be imposed on our region and vice verse.

He said to win the war on terrorism, the support of over 01 billion Muslims is essential. The West, he said, should get out of the trend of Islamophobia and blaming Islam for everything. Chaudhry Nisar said that the support of Islamic countries in the fight against terrorism was crucial to win this battle of hearts and minds. The minister observed that Muslims have been the hardest hit and the biggest victims in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"Pakistan has been showing maximum urge and inclination for promoting peace and tranquility in the region," the minister said with regards to Pakistan's approach towards peace and enhancing regional cooperation.

"The key to addressing issues is engagement and those who cannot engage in dialogue have a weak case," he added.

The minister observed that politics and security are two different things that need to be separated from each other. "It is very important not to mix politics with security," he added.

"There is a tendency on part of certain countries especially in the region to mix politics with security which was the biggest irritant to bringing about healthy dialogue in the region," he pointed out.

He noted: "the internal issues, territorial disputes and internal problems should not be correlated with lack of security. That is happening in South Asia." He stressed that freedom movements should not be equated with terrorism.

Urging West to honour its commitments and agreements, the minister referred to a summit held in Washington on "Countering Violent Extremism" in February 2015, and recalled that over 60 countries participating in the moot agreed upon the need that terrorism cannot be linked to any religion and there is a need to promote all-inclusive policies. Within just one year of the summit, the action emanating from Washington banning visas for seven Muslim countries has sent a negative message across the Muslim world. The minister asserted that cooperation means showing greater understanding of others point of view, adding that there cannot be two sets of different rules for people.