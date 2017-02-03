SHEIKHUPURA-A free-will marriage girl was gunned down by her brother allegedly in the name of honour in village Khariay in district Nankana the other day.

The police said that deceased Irshad Bibi had eloped with Mansha of the same village, some three months ago. Later, the couple returned the village after contracting court marriage. Ehsan, brother of the girl was unhappy with his sister’s decision however. He ran into argument with his sister and in a fit of rage, he shot her dead. The Mangtanwala Police have started investigation into the incident.