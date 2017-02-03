The federal government has allocated a sum of Rs80 billion aimed at rehabilitating and reconstructing of health, education and other basic facilities in Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata).

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt-Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch informed the National Assembly that a comprehensive programme has been devised for rehabilitation of all those facilities which were damaged during militancy.

He said a rehabilitation and reconstruction unit is simultaneously working in Fata. He added that planning has already been done besides initiating projects in various areas and the whole programme would be completed by 2018.

Rejecting the impression that frontier regions were included in the programme, the minister said more allocation has been made to bring the regions at par with developed areas.