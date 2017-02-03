ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the government was fully committed to empowerment of women and enhancing their participation in international trade.

Talking to Executive Director of Geneva-based International Trade Centre Arancha Gonzalez, who called on him here, the premier said that Pakistan was on its way to achieving further higher growth trajectory in the coming months.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was looking forward to enhanced interaction with international organizations in order to adopt and implement best international practices for increasing the country's share in international trade.

He said that the government was committed to empowering women and giving them an even playing field.

Sharif said that his government was currently devising a national e-commerce policy for which the federal ministers of finance, commerce and information technology were jointly working.

Gonzalez said that Pakistan had made enormous progress on stabilizing the macroeconomic situation of the country and in improving the infrastructure and the security.

She said that all these were essential ingredients to ensure that the growth in trade and business translate into benefits for the ordinary people.