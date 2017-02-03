MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government has decided to restructure the Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) so as to eliminate unlawful activities and corruption from the institution and serve the population through development of the city.

Addressing a press conference after assuming the office, AJK Minister for MDA, Sports and Youth Affairs M Saeed said that the government was seriously contemplating to make legislation for the improvement of working condition and performance of the Mirpur Development Authority to reach to the expectations of the local population.

He was flanked by MDA Director General and Commissioner Sardar Zaffar Mahmood, head of Public Relations Wing Muhammad Younis Mughal and other senior officials of the MDA. Also the DG apprised the media to make the institution a vibrant and true purposeful removing all ill deeds and unlawful practices from the institution.

Ch. Saeed said under the vision of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to turn MDA into a purposeful institution to serve the city population. The government has decided for the reformation of the institution through restructuring of all of its all departments including the town planning and management, accounts and estate to ensure the systematical development in all the residential sectors under its control.

He said that the MDA would be brought to the expectations of the citizens through restoring the lost trust of the masses in the institution meant for the speedy development and progress of the city. “It is the earnest desire of the newly-elected PML-N government of AJK to ensure MDA a true autonomous and neutral body in letter and spirit to serve the people in most objective manner,” the minister said.

He said that the sector-wise scanning would be launched to remove and cancel the unauthorised allotments, allegedly made during the previous regimes. To a question, the minister categorically declared that all the allotments would be made only through ballot to ensure the accommodation of the shelter less locals including the Mangla Dam affectees. To another question, he said that the grievances of the public would be addressed on priority grounds

About the inductions of scores of incapable persons on the political affiliations and personal liking and disliking grounds against various positions in the MDA during PPP-led AJK government, the minister said that the matter will be scanned indiscriminately and those inducted beyond the principles of rules and regulation and merit would be removed.

He added that grand mechanism, harmonious to the need of the modern age, would be exercised for the maintenance and protection of the original files of allotment of the plots.