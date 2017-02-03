KASUR: It is one the first and foremost responsibilities of the government to ensure welfare of the mediamen if it considers media as the fourth pillar of the state.

PML-N MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar stated while talking to the mediamen at Kasur Press Club (KPC) here the other day.

He pointed out that the mediamen are ears and eyes of the government through which it sees the public problems and hear their cries. He urged the government to ensure early completion of the Journalist Colony for local journalists so that they along with their families could manage a reasonable living.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla, president Haji Sharif, vice president Saleem Anjum and general secretary Tariq Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

3 MURDER-ACCUSED RELEASED

A local court released three murder accused for lack of evidence here the other day.

According to police, the accused Arshad alias Mithu and Liaquat were arrested on murder charges about three years ago. The other day, Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah ordered their release due to lack of evidences.

Similarly, another accused Muhammad Saleem, arrested in 2015, was released following reconciliation between the rival parties.