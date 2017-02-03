MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Liaqat Baloch warned on Thursday the 34-Islamic Military Alliance will turn out to be a source of division in Muslim Ummah and prove fatal for all.

Addressing a seminar titled “Kashmir Liberation Movement and Our Obligations” held here at JI office, he said that it was being said that the new allied army of Muslim countries will be led by Gen Raheel Sharif but if the Muslim world divided into Shia and Sunni pools, this division would be fatal for all. He said that the Muslim world could get rid of all problems if Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arab got united at one platform. He said that Kashmir and Palestine are the two serious most issues but the Muslim world has exhibited criminal negligence so far in this regard. “In order to steer the Muslim world out of prevailing crisis, the only solution we have is unity,” he added.

He demanded the government, national assembly and all provincial assemblies to pass unanimous resolutions for expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiris on February 5. He asked the nation to come out on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He criticised government for putting Hafiz Saeed under house arrest and said that his detention on American and Indian pressure is nothing but a negative message to the oppressed Kashmiris as he always supported Kashmiris. “We strongly condemn his detention,” he added. He pointed out that the US never supported Pakistan against India at any platform nor it supported any UN resolution on Kashmir. “Pakistan has faced American sanctions thrice. If any new curbs are imposed, it will make no difference,” he opined.

He said that Wajpayi’s arrival badly harmed Kashmir cause while the world exerted pressure during Benazir and Musharraf era but they rejected the pressure while the current government detained Hafiz Saeed and his companions. He said that the detention spread serious unrest among Kashmiris.

Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the project has significant importance “but we needed national consensus on it.” “If we failed to move in right direction, Pakistan will face multiple problems in coming days,” he warned. He said that the nation should exhibit unity on Kashmir issue like CPEC. He said that if Pakistan and China want to take India on board on CPEC, they should get resolved Kashmir issue first and ask India to end water aggression.

He said that American president Trump had every right to fulfil promises he has made with his people but permitting Israel to construct homes in disputed areas, allowing Modi to establish Hindu towns in Kashmir and imposing ban on Muslim countries is tantamount to playing with the sentiments of over one and a half billion Muslims.

He asked the government to activate Pakistan embassies and appoint a full time foreign minister. He lamented that the delegations sent by the government abroad for lobbying on Kashmir did nothing except tourism. He further asked the government to make Kashmir issue part of syllabus. He said that the absence of PML-N leadership from JI APC on Kashmir is regrettable as they should have expressed solidarity on Kashmir issue.

Former speaker of National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom is unique as over one lac Kashmiris sacrificed their lives while hundreds lost their eyesight. He said that the JI talked about Bangla Desh but Pakistan forgot Bangla Desh and resultantly the lovers of Pakistan are being hanged there at the age of 80. “We could not make Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan if we do not tell the youth the truth,” he pointed out. He said that Pakistan is member of OIC and it should raise voice for Kashmiris at all platforms. He said that the nation needs to develop such a system which produced brave leadership capable of looking into the eyes of rulers and asking critical questions.

Senior journalist Abdul Jabbar Mufti said that the Muslim world does not consider Kashmir a part of Ummah rather they take it as a mere part of Pakistan. He said that we would not reach our destination if we failed to take Kashmir issue seriously. He said that we detained the lover of Kashmir on the order of a country which imposed curbs on seven Muslim countries. He said that only Iran exhibited courage and gave matching response to the USA.

President of District Bar Azeemul Haq Pirzada said that Kashmir Committee completely failed to discharge its duties. He added that only JI discharged the national duty to exhibit solidarity with Kashmiris. He said that the parliament would issue a mere statement on February 5 which was not sufficient. He said that Panama-stained people criticised JI of doing nothing for the creation of Pakistan but it was only JI that fought for the country. He said that elderly leaders of JI sacrificed their lives for Pakistan. He asked the government to raise voice against Indian terrorism in Kashmir and tell the nation as to why they imposed ban on friends of Kashmir on Indian instigation.

Other JI leaders Mian Asif Mahmood Akhwani, Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui, Waseem Mumtaz, Ch Athar Aziz, Kanwar Siddiq and Fayyaz Aslam also spoke on this occasion.