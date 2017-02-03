MULTAN-The Kashmir Information and Research Centre (KIRC) has prepared a calendar of commander of Hizbul Mujahideen martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani and it will be distributed across Pakistan, disclosed Abdul Rasheed Turrabi, Ameer of JI Azad Kashmir.

Talking to local journalists on phone on Thursday, he said that Burhan Wani infused a new passion and soul in the current Intafada. “He was the first one who unmasked his face and resisted illegal Indian occupation. His resistance unveiled horrible oppressive face of India and entire world acknowledged that Kashmir freedom movement is an indigenous drive,” he added. He said that the Kashmiris proved with their blood that no other element was behind their freedom movement than the Kashmiris.