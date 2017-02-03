BAHAWALPUR-The lists of the approved and rejected applications for the allotment of state land to Cholistani people have displayed at the offices of seven union councils of Cholistani area in the three Districts of Bahawalpur Division.

The lists include the names of all the applicants whose applications have been approved or rejected after initial scrutiny for public awareness. All the rejected applicants may submit their applications till February 7th to the redressed committees at the offices of three deputy commissioners in Bahawalpur Division. The redressal committees are headed by retired judges of High Court and session courts, said the commissioner of Bahawalpur Division.

“Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the displayed lists carrying the names of both rejected and approved applicants are aimed to provide maximum access to the applicants to seek redressal of their grievances through transparent mechanism of allotment,” the commissioner maintained.

He further said that the District Redressal committees to hair the appeals of applicants are headed by the retired judges. The three committees have been established at the three Districts of Bahawalpur Division, whose members include concerned deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Rahaim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.