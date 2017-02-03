KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies yesterday claimed to have gunned down Lyari gang’s kingpin, Noor Muhammad aka Baba Ladla, along with two of his accomplices in an alleged encounter in a predawn raid that took place in Lyari.

According to details, a heavy contingent of rangers conducted a raid in Phool Pati Lane of Lyari at the hideout of notorious gangster Baba Ladla. As the gangsters saw the troops, they resorted to firing to avoid arrest. During the exchange of fire, three armed gangsters sustained bullet wounds and died on the spot while three others managed to flee. Security agencies claimed those killed were Noor Muhammad aka Baba Ladla, Sikander aka Sikku and Mama Yaseen. Their bodies were shifted to a morgue after autopsy at Civil Hospital while the rangers recovered huge cache of weapons from their possession.

It’s worth mentioning here that earlier, law-enforcement agencies claimed twice to have killed Ladla. The residents of Lyari remained confused and did not even believe the claims of the law enforcers.

Ladla, having head money of Rs 5 million, had been ruling Lyari since Rehman aka Dakait was gunned down in a police encounter. Ladla considered operational commander of Lyari gangs and patronised Uzair Jan Baloch for political gains. Sources said Ladla fled the country as the operation in Karachi started in September 2013.

He also patronised killings on ethnic grounds besides backing extortion and drug mafias in Lyari and other Baloch-dominated areas. Thousands of citizens, including members of rival groups, were killed in the ethnic war Ladla had started against Urdu-speaking people and others.

In a telephonic chat with The Nation a couple of years ago, he revealed he used to work as a clerk in a private bank. After losing his bank job, he tried to get job in the police department. Frustrated Ladla, later, started to sell drugs in Lyari. After the arrest of Rehman, Ladla became chief operational commander of Rehman group.

Ladla’s death is being considered as the first major success of law enforcers during the Karachi operation. The authorities concerned have yet to confirm his killing officially.