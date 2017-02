KASUR: A minor girl was crushed to death by a speeding van on Bheem Road here.

According to the Chunian Police, Mukhtar Ahmed along with his six-year-old daughter Fatima was standing on Bheem Road when a speeding van hit them. Resultantly, the girl died on the spot while his father sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital. The police impounded the van and registered a case against the driver.