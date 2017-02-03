ISLAMABAD:- Chief of Pahtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at PM House on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the country. Sources said that the overall law and order situation in Balochistan, development projects being executed in the province including construction of highways and coalition matters came under discussion.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Feb-2017 here.
Nawaz, Achakzai discuss Balochistan situation
comments powered by Disqus