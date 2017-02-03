Pakistan ambassador to Kuwait Gulam Dastgir has said that Kuwait is not imposing any visa restrictions on Pakistan nationals.

Talking to media men he brushed aside all social media reports about slapping of visa restrictions on Pakistanis saying that “no visa ban is being imposed from Kuwait on Pakistanis and all such reports are baseless.” Such type of reports were also spread in year 2011, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that news item was published in a newspaper some days before that Kuwait has imposed visa ban on five Muslims countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, visa restrictions are in place in Kuwait city for citizens of Syria since 2011.