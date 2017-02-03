SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chalked out a plan to develop Sialkot as ‘knowledge city’ under National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad.

The pace of the practical work has been jazzed for establishing the resident campuses of NUST and NTU at Sialkot, said SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta. He told the newsmen that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already approved the project.

He added that both the universities were also preparing the special courses including fabric manufacturing, textile, garments designing, leather and composite material design for the export-oriented industries of Sialkot. These courses will be as per the demands and future needs of Sialkot’s sports goods, surgical instruments, leather, leather garments, textile and other industries. These especially designed courses would also be helpful to flourish the Sialkot industries on modern lines besides ensuring the early and smooth provision of the advanced manufacturing technologies to more than a century old Sialkot industries.

He revealed that the federal government would soon give “go ahead” to establish the resident campuses of NUST and NTU universities at Sialkot with state-of-the-art laboratories.

“Both the NUST and NTU have focused on the development of Sialkot industries, which are more than a century old, on modern lines by ensuring the early provision of advanced manufacturing technologies to Sialkot industries,” narrated SCCI President.

The proposed campuses would be established on a 150 acre land each near Sialkot under the direct supervision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in active collaboration with the federal government for providing the international standard quality education of engineering, science and technology to the local students.

“We have 500 acres of land available around the Sialkot international airport for establishing separate resident campuses of NUST and NTU,” he said. He added that now it was a great vision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to develop export-oriented Sialkot city.

Chinese staff honoured

at dinner

The district administration hosted a dinner in the honour of the Chinese engineers and staff, working on the Head Marala Hydro Power Project.

The event was held at Head Marala Rest House near Sialkot. Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail praised the Pak China Friendship. He said that Pakistani and Chinese people wanted to further strengthen the friendship. He said that Pak-China Friendship was everlasting, which was higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans. The deputy commissioner also highlighted various aspects of the grand CPEC project. On the occasion, the Chinese engineers termed the CPEC project a game changer, which would change the economic destiny of Pakistan.