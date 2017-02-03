LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly yesterday passed the Punjab Civil Administration Bill 2017 with a majority vote amid walkout from the Opposition.

The Treasury remained on the receiving end for lack of reply from the relevant department on questions relating to Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train.

The Opposition resorted to the usual tactics of pointing quorum during proceedings on government business to stop passage of bill but the determined Treasury managed to bring legislators in required number to the House after ringing bells for five minutes on both the occasions.

The bill aimed to revive the system that revolves around Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Additional Commissioners.

The Opposition legislators suggested reconsidering the bill that aimed at subjugating the masses.

PTI’s Nabeela Hakim Ali opposed the bill, stating that it would revert the country back to British era. She said that it was a pity that that the Treasury was bringing back old system instead of strengthening third tier of democracy by devolving the power to the democratically elected representatives at grass root level.

Terming the bill a black law, PTI’s Ahmed Khan Bachar said that a dictator evolved a system to devolve powers at grass root level. Now, he said, a democratic regime was reviving 150 year old system. He said that it was a black law which should be revisited in the larger interests of public at large.

Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak said that democratic institutions and not bureaucracy should be empowered. He suggested reviewing the bill, stating elected representatives should be empowered to serve the masses.

Terming arguments of Opposition legislators contrary to the reality, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that bureaucracy could not interfere in the working of Local Bodies.

It has given the role of coordination and supervision only, he said, adding, colleagues in Opposition have not read the proposed draft thoroughly that caused confusion.

The Opposition led by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed staged a walkout while chanted slogan ‘Black Law in unacceptable’. The House passed the bill with a majority vote, rejecting all cut motions moved by the Opposition legislators.

Earlier, the session started one hour and 15 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary Transport Nawaz Chohan remained on the receiving ends, continuously getting assistance from his colleagues and chits from officials gallery to satisfy the House. Out of 16 questions relating to Transport, the department failed to give reply of 10.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the department was not giving answers on questions relating to Metro Train and Orange Line Metro Train projects.

He said that Audit report has revealed corruption of billions of rupees in these mega projects. The chair asked the Parliamentary Secretary to ensure that such practice of not giving answers would not be repeated.

Minister Excise and Taxation Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that crackdown has been launched against unregistered vehicles and fake number-plates.

"The action is being initiated under Safe City Project to ensure safety of citizens," he added. He said owners of vehicles had been directed to use computerised number-plates to avoid action.

He said that the purpose of launching the crackdown was to rid the province of crime and terrorism.

To a question of Lubna Rehan, he said that as many as 112,138 vehicles were registered in Rawalpindi during 2014-15 and 93,671 in 2015-16. He said That Rs 39,845,028 was received as the registration fee.

To a question of Nighat Nasir Sheikh, he said the department was getting property tax according to the law from buildings where private schools were working.