WASHINGTON : Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan will continue supporting peaceful freedom movement in Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar in Washington in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by Embassy of Pakistan in United States.

He said that Pakistan in firmly committed to the cause of Kashmiris as Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has been extending unwavering support to the Kashmiri people. Pakistan will highlight Kashmir cause on all political and diplomatic forums.

Addressing the seminar, Pakistan's Ambassador to US Jalil Abbas Jilani said that international community should pressurize India to hold referendum in held Kashmir.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Kashmiri youth have become vibrant to throw away the yoke of slavery.

He said India cannot suppress freedom movement in Kashmir through the use of force.