RAHIM YAR KHAN-Hundreds of shopkeepers and pushcart venders protested against the proposed plan of demolishing Faisal Market shops at Milad Chowk.

Former PPP MNA Javed Iqbal Warraich also reached there to express solidarity with the shopkeepers of Faisal Market and Old Fruit and Vegetable Market. The shopkeepers including Yaqoob, Amin, Jumma Khan, Gopi and Krishan said during the protest that Faisal Market was established in 1983 by then chairman of Municipal Committee Mian Abdul Khaliq and almost 250 shops were built in the market.

These shops were rented out through open auction to different people who started their business and currently almost 700 persons are attached with the businesses, they said. In these shops, almost in 40pc shopkeepers are from minority Hindu community. They said that Municipal Committee was getting almost Rs2 million monthly income from the rent of these shops. They said that on 28th January during the session of Municipal Committee, ruling party Councilor Ch Amin, who is also president of New Fruit & Vegetable Market, presented a resolution for demolition of the shops and then construction of a parking plaza there.

The traders alleged that they were running their business in Faisal Market since long and the shops of the market were in the good condition. They said majority of the traders were poor and they are unable to buy new shops anywhere. Speaking to the protesters, Old Vegetable Market president Shoukat Ali said that Anjuman Tajran is not solving their issues.

He said that PTI tehsil president Ch Jahanzeb Gul also joined the protesting traders. Javed Iqbal Warraich said that he will not allow the Municipal Committee to demolish the market. He gave an ultimatum of eight days to the authorities concerned to step back from their decision otherwise he will start protest with these shopkeepers.

Acting chairman MC Abdul Latif Bhatti told that many illegal shopkeepers has possessed the shops of Faisal Market.

He will take action against illegal the activity. He further said that Javed Warriach was making politics on the issue.