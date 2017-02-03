KARACHI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Karachi, today, and inaugurated the 75 kilometre long project of Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway.

The federal government completed 50 percent portion of the Motorway and it is expected that the project completion will be done by March 2018.

Today, people are witnessing a naya Pakistan being built," Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said. "Motorways are no longer a distant dream. All promises will be fulfilled by 2018. We spent day and night trying to strengthen the economy. Today the nation is beginning to stand on its own two feet."

"Bridges, interchanges and service roads are being built. On the other side, work on the Multan-Sukkur motorway has been intitiated... Building the nation is not a game," he said while emphasising the Governmnet's standing commitment to progress.

"When we took the reigns of the country, we were in a poor economic state. There were youngsters with skills but no one to employment levels were low. In such times, there are negative forces that try to mislead these youngsters," he said as he stressed that governance is the key to betterment.

"Any country in the world that has become modern started with creating better infrastructure... and Pakistan could have seen the progress that we started in 1999 had we not been stopped halfway through...Electricity had abandoned us, as if it was unhappy with is. But we have started bringing it back to Pakistan. 1000 megawatts will be added to the grid this year," re-iterating the government's intent to rely more on renewable energy.

"Load shedding will end completely in 2018. Solar power and wind mill projects are being created. We are looking ahead, thinking of the future requirement for power," he added.

He challenged the opposition to compete against him on the basis of progress and development as lamented the unnecessary conflictual standpoints like dharnas.

The completed section of the M-9 has four interchanges ─ the Dada Bhoy, Industrial Valley, Nooriabad and Thano Bola Khan interchanges.

These interchanges will provide access to various areas, including Keer Thar National Park, Jhampeer, Kinjhar Jheel and Thano Ahmed Khan.