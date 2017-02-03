Policeman opened fire at a car in I-10 sector, Islamabad killing the driver, while the policeman fled the site.

According to the police, a couple were traveling in a car when the policemen tried to intercept them at a checkpoint, when they did not stop the policeman opened fire at their vehicle.

According to the sources, the incident happened between Thursday and Friday night when a man, Taimoor, resident of Mardan, father of two children was on his way while riding a car along with a female, named Maheen, resident of Lahore. Her family said both of them had become friends through social media website Facebook. The two had gone out to celebrate a birthday.

At Sabzi Mandi check point two police personnel of eagle squad including Sami and Tariq tried to intercept them but they didn’t stop. Police personal Sami opened fire.

Taimoor died on the spot having received two bullets in his head, Maheen remained safe. Police took Maheen in their custody and shifted her to police station. Both police officials fled the scene and they did not return the arms at duty place. Both boy and girl were drunk.

A postmortem report stated that the bullet fractured his skull.

Protests have broken out on Islamabad's IJP Road, the victim's family is dismissing the police statement. According to the family there was no prior warning or order to stop before the officer opened fire. Protesters have also set a police camp on fire.