KARACHI: Unidentified persons opened fire in the staff colony of University of Karachi, despite police and Rangers presence at each gate.

Shahid, Husband of a professor of sociology department, Dr Sobia Anis has been injured in the shooting.



According to a private tv channel, Shahid was returning home from the bank just outside the university area when unidentified persons followed him inside the colony. Sobia Anis said, as soon as he reached near their house in the colony, the unidentified persons opened fire on his car and escaped from the scene.



Shahid has a bullet wound in his leg, and is presently under treatment. University of Karachi Teacher's Society President Dr Shakeel Farooqi has expressed grave concern over the incident.