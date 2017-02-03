SHEIKHUPURA-Residents of Luban Wala locality broke into the local police check-post and damaged furniture and record in protest against a police raid and arrest of a woman here the other day.

According to locals, the protest came as a sequel to a police raid on the house of a local. The police claimed that following a tip-off, a raid was carried out on the house of one Nadir during which two kg hashish was recovered. The police also arrested nadir’s wife during the raid.

Following the raid, the family head along with other members and locals attacked the police check-post in protest against the raid. The protesters damaged record and furniture at the police check-post.

On the other hand, the police claimed that the family is involved in drug dealing and a woman of the family has been jailed on the same charges.

The Ferozewala Police have registered a case against 10 persons including Nadir, Nazeer, Shahdat and others. The family, however, rejected the police allegations, alleging that the police have implicated the family members in a false drug-peddling case only to mint money.