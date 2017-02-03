ISLAMABAD - State television inflicted a loss of Rs1,697.061 million on national kitty during 2015-16 while the state rail is in a loss of Rs26.993 million.

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in a written reply told the National assembly that the total income of Pakistan Television for the financial year 2015-16 is Rs9,704.974 million.

He said the expenditure were Rs11402.035 million. The loss before tax was 1.697.061 million. Except PTV home, other all six channels, including PTV News PTV National PTV Global PTV Sports and PTV World, remained in loss.

PTV had total income of Rs9704.974 million, out of which advertising Income was Rs3,450.239 million, TV Fee Income was Rs5,543.569 million, while others Income stood at Rs711.166 million. Pakistan Railways are causing a dent of Rs26.993 billion.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan Railways deficit was Rs30.504 billion on June 30, 2013, when the present government took over.

He said deficit has been brought down to Rs26.993 billion on June 30, 2016, which is a reduction of Rs3.511 billion over a period of three years.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah said Pakistan Railways has developed a software and has made ticketing and reservation through e-ticketing system initially for 36 trains with effect from October last year. He said up-gradation and Rehabilitation of Signaling System from Lodhran to Kotri section is under process and its PC-I approved, amounting to Rs. 38,262.991 million. The work however, was deferred as it was included in CPEC Project.

House was told that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has received total 146,275 applications for financial assistance, medical treatment and educational assistance during last three years. Out of which 119,898 applications were approved and remaining 26,377 applications were rejected. The PBM has established 35 Pakistan Sweet Homes, which cater to the orphan children, throughout the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Each centre accommodates 100 orphan children and the age limit for enrolment of orphan children is 4-6 years. The PBM has budget constraints to expand this project. However, if additional funds are provided more Sweet Homes can be established.