Sindh Rangers Director General Maj-Gen Mohammad Saeed Friday lauded his troops on the 'successful operation' against notorious Lyari gangster Baba Lada, reported Waqt News.

The parliamentary force claimed they had gunned down Ladla along with two of his accomplices in an alleged encounter in a predawn raid that took place in Lyari.

Major General Mohammad Saeed met residents of Lyari. He was also briefed on the law and order situation in the area by various sector commanders.

The notorious warlord had been ruling Lyari with an iron fist since the death of Rehman aka Dakait in an alleged police encounter. He had reportedly fled the country after the Rangers launched their Karachi operation.

Thousands of citizens, including members of rival groups, were killed in the ethnic war Ladla had started against Urdu-speaking people and others.