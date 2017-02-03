Scrapping at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard banned

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri yesterday banned scrapping work of oil tankers and LPG containers at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard with immediate effect.

The chief minister issued these instructions at a high-level moot over Gadani Shipbreaking Yard Industry. The moot reviewed various aspects of the blaze incidents erupting at the shipyard.

The moot was attended by Local Government Minister Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen, Planning and Development Minister Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, CM Adviser on Forests and Livestock Ubaidullah Jan Babat, MPAs Liaquat Ali Agha and Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Balochistan Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattha, Home Secretary Akbar Harifal, Balochistan Development Authority Chairman Dr Shuaib Gola, director environment and representatives of Ship Breakers Association.

The meeting also decided to set up Gadani Shipbreaking Regulatory Authority under which facility of one-widow operation would be provided and efforts for legislation to establish the authority would be geared up.

Until formation of the authority, a committee comprising Kalat commissioner, Lasbela deputy commissioner, officers of the authorities concerned and representatives of Shipbreakers Association would be formed, which would have the powers to hire services of experts from the private sector.

The shipbreakers were directed to set up offices either in Gadani or Hub and get themselves registered with Federal Board of Revenue.

As a move towards precautionary measures, the moot agreed that the ships arriving for scrapping would anchor in the open sea at Gadani and the authorities concerned would issue NOC after their minute inspection.

The Shipbreakers Association will discharge its responsibilities for construction of roads, a trauma centre, an upgraded RHC and a fire brigade station.

The chief minister announced no one committing any lethargy in saving lives of labourers would be spared, adding in case of any incident the authorities issuing NOC and ship owners would be held responsible.

Scrapping at Gadani Shipbreaking Yard banned