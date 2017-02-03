SARGODHA-The Sargodha commissioner gave away certificates to the eunuchs who got technical education from Adult Literacy Centers established by the Divisional Administration with the collaboration of philanthropists.

TEVETA convened the ceremony at Faisal Hall District Council. A total of 65 eunuchs got early education from these centres which were set up at Jauharabad, Sillanwali and Sargodha.

The commissioner said that a separate ward is being set up for the eunuchs to provide them with medical treatments. He urged that eunuchs alter their way of earning a living through obtaining education and skills. He also hoped that philanthropists will come forward to redress their grievances.

Coordinator Irfan Butt and District Officer Literacy Sanaullah shared their experience they got in the deliverance of education to the eunuchs. In the ceremony, the eunuchs informed the meeting about their social problems and ridiculous dealing of the society.

They blasted against police in the certificates distribution ceremony. The annoyed eunuchs alleged that they were forced to get training of tailoring and beautician as the police picked them and threw at the training centres. They alleged that they were also forbidden from attending wedding function by the police. They said that they are given only Rs3,000 as monthly stipend but thre authorities did not know that their daily cosmetic expenses are more than Rs3,000.