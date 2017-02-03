SARGODHA-The police yesterday claimed to have nailed the third accused, involved in the kidnapping for ransom of MPA Rana Jameel Hussain.

Sources informed that proclaimed offender Sajjid alias Sajoo has been held from Mardan district of KPK. The police have launched investigation into the incident. Rana Jameel Hussain, PML-N MPA from PP-174 Nankana Sahib, was abducted along with his wife on May 31, 2014 from Motorway near Bhera Interchange in district Sargodha. The abductors had dropped the MPA’s wife and took him away to some unknown location.

The Bhera Police had registered FIR of the incident. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the incident and had ordered the police to adopt all necessary steps for his recovery of the MPA. Later, the law enforcement agencies managed to secure release of the kidnapped MPA.