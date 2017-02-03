KHYBER AGENCY - A modern customs terminal will be established in Torkham with expenditure of Rs12 billion to provide all possible facilities to exporters and importers. A target of $5 billion has been set in shape of import and export to be achieved in near future.

These views were expressed by Collector Customs Peshawar Division Qurban Ali while addressing a representative gathering of custom clearing agents association in his honour at Custom Colony in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

Flanked by Assistant Collector Torkham Customs Centre Fazal Shakoor, Qurban Ali said that on the directions of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), meetings have been convened with officials of Torkham Customs House and clearing agents community to get informed of their problems and take necessary initiatives to further boost import export at Torkham border. He further said that setting up a modern customs dry port project would be approved in next week that would not only increase trade but also provide job opportunities to the tribesmen.

It is the desire of government to export Pakistani commodities to every local market of Afghanistan and central Asian countries, Ali maintained.

In replying to the reservations of the custom clearing agents regarding political administration and National Logistic Cell, he assured that matters would be discussed with their officials to solve their problems.

Prior to it, Custom Clearing Agents Association Torkham Chariman Mirajuddin Shinwari apprised the official of the problems being faced by the clearing agents.