ISLAMABAD - Senior officials of the British government on Thursday visited Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) headquarters and discussed mutual cooperation in sharing information between the regulatory body and the British electronic media regulator Ofcom.

PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam briefed the British government officials about the functions of the regulatory body.

The visiting team discussed various areas in which the British government could help the PEMRA. They were of the view that the PEMRA could learn from the experiences of Ofcom about its complaint resolution mechanism and the process that Ofcom follows to reach a conclusion.

They offered complete cooperation of the UK government in this regard. They also appreciated the PEMRA’s ongoing programme of engaging media houses about implementing its code of conduct.

The visiting team included Nisar Hussain, Chief Press Officer and head of BAME Communications at the office of the British Prime Minister, Samuel Heath, Head of Regional Communication for Pakistan and the South Asia and Ms. Hazel Gidley. Hussain and Heath also said the British High Commission was planning to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK and Pakistan’s bilateral relations.