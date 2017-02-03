LONDON - Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has revoked six licences of ARY Network in the UK three weeks after the ARY went into liquidation and its chief operating officer in the UK applied for bankruptcy after losing £3 million libel case at the London High Court two months ago.

Ofcom announced its decision on Thursday that ARY’s licence has been revoked but three of ARY channels in the UK - ARY Digital, ARY News and ARY QTV - were removed from Sky and Virgin Media on Monday.

The closure of ARY came after the London High Court ordered ARY to pay £185,000 in libel damages in relation to seriously defamatory allegations broadcast in 24 programmes which the judge said simply had no foundation. The judge made the decision after ARY accepted that it had no evidence to support its allegations.