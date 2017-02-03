MUZAFFARBAD:-The police claimed to have nicked a wanted TTP commander from Rawalakot area of AJK on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police along with personnel of intelligence agency aided a hideout in Rawalakot area and arrested TTP commander identified as Kashif Hanif. According to the security department, the suspect had been involved in attacks on security forces and in bombs attacks in 2010. The suspect has been shifted to undisclosed location.