KARACHI - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday emphasised that the appointment of Muhammad Zubair as the Governor Sindh was in conformity with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for peace, tranquility and economic development in the province.

Talking to APP after the oath taking ceremony of Muhammad Zubair as Governor of Sindh here, she said that the Karachi operation launched by the Federal Government for the restoration of peace in the metropolis was bearing fruits.

The positive results of the operation were before everyone, as hustle and bustle and business activities had been restored in the metropolis, she added.

She stressed that the appointment of Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair was in continuity of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's policies for Karachi and rest of Sindh. Marriyum expressed her confidence that Muhammad Zubair would play a proactive role for the development and prosperity of the people of the province. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that she was delighted to see the enthusiasm of the people at the oath taking ceremony.