KARACHI: Video has been released of four Pakistanis who were tortured by the kidnappers, reported Waqt News.

The victims are from Gujranwala who were kidnapped by human smugglers in Turkey, confirmed Foreign office.

All necessary measures were being taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara, said the FO. The Turkish authorities are cooperating in the issue.

The FO also stated that, the kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee.