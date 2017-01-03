QUETTA - Accountability Court Quetta-1 yesterday returned with objections the plea bargain application of former provincial finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani in the mega corruption scam. As the hearing of the plea bargain petition began, the NAB prosecutor presented his arguments before the accountability court on the plea. The court judge, Abdul Majeed Nasar, however, rejected the petition.

Former finance secretary Musthaq Raisani had filed an application to NAB for plea bargain in the Balochistan mega corruption scandal weeks ago, which had been accepted by the bureau. Later, the NAB filed the petition of plea bargain application in the accountability court for its final consent on December 31, 2016. The court, however, returned his petition for plea bargain with objections.

The plea bargain application of Mushtaq Raisani and its acceptance by NAB triggered uproar amidst political circles and the bureau was dubbed as the body legalising corruption in the country. The anti-graft body had to face criticism from every nook of the country. The bureau tried to defend its decision of plea bargain. The Balochistan NAB chapter also called it the fastest way to recover the looted public money.