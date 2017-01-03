ISLAMABAD - The Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa on Monday visited the General Headquarters Rawalpindi and discussed regional security with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at his office and congratulated him on assumption of command of Pakistan Army.