A bomb detonated near Frontier Corps (FC) firing range, as a result six personnel were injured.

Banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility of the blast.

According to officials the militants had planted an explosive device on the road linking the firing range with the western bypass.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical College Hospital in Quetta.

According to Quetta’s Capital City Officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema, “A remote control device was used.”