Sindh government has decided to approach the federal government to mobilise special teams of NADRA to issue computrized national identify cards (CNIC) in the rural areas of the province for forthcoming housing census.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to review the forthcoming housing and population census at Cm House.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister for Food & Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Provincial Census Commissioner Aleem Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch and provincial secretary Niaz Abbasi.

The chief minister was informed that there was condition of presenting CNIC to count households and head counts (head of the family). On this the chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the federal government and request them to mobilise special NADRA team to issue CNICs to the people who have failed to get their cards so far.

There must be 100 percent coverage of NADRA in terms of issuing CNICs to the people of the province. He said that he wants that every one must be counted at right place.

The provincial census commissioner informed the chief minister that complete plan has been worked out to start first phase of house listing from March 15 to March 17, 2017. Census enumeration for first block would be of 10 days starting from March 18, 2017 to March 27, 2017.

Enumeration of homeless population for first block would be for one day only on March 28, 2017. The first phase which includes retrieval of census documents for first block and issuance of material for 2nd block, house listing operation for second block, census enumeration for 2nd Block, enumeration of homeless population and retrieval of census documents for 2nd Block would be completed by April 15, 2017. The second phase would start with same features from April 25 to may 26, 2017.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to provide necessary security and facilities to the Census Commissioner whatever he wants.